York Fest is returning to kick off August's York Arts Week

York City is getting ready to host a week-long celebration of art and culture.

York Fest, sponsored by Glatfelter Insurance Company, will take place on Saturday, August 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout Downtown York. The last time York Fest was held was in 2021 when the event made its first debut since the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, York Fest was postponed in 2022 when Working Progress, a local company, took over York City Special Events. Kate Harmon, a working progress employee, said they postponed York Fest so they could focus on the other three events they committed to holding and ensure the next York Fest was done well.

York Arts Week, organized by Tetra Design Co, will run from August 19 through Saturday, August 26 with events scattered around town. Organizers say this year’s event promises to be “bigger and better than ever before” with a variety of art markets, live music, kids activities and more.

“York is just an amazing place for arts and music,” York Mayor Michael Helfrich said. “Yorkfest and York Arts Week are the best time of year to take in our year-round expression of creativity.”

On the day of York Fest, art markets will be throughout the different districts in Downtown York. The art market in Royal Square hosted by The Parliament Arts Organization will unveil its 10 new murals during the day.

The famous Chalk Walk which features chalk art in Continental Square will also be returning according to organizers.

During York Arts Week, a variety of fine art exhibitions, films, performances, classes, children’s activities and more. A full schedule of events can be found at the event website: https://www.yorkartsweek.com/.

