What's the weather outlook for York Fair's opening weekend?
York State Fairgoers should have great weather to experience the opening weekend of the nine-day event.
After a rainy start to Friday, conditions will improve to a partly sunny day with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday night should be even better, as temperatures fall to a low of 64.
Saturday will bring more of the same, with a sunny day and a high near 86. It should stay clear into Saturday night with a cool 63 degrees for a low.
Sunday will be sunny, as well, with a high near 88. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Rain chances creep back into the forecast to start the work week. Hear is the outlook:
Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 70.