What's the weather outlook for York Fair's opening weekend?

York State Fairgoers should have great weather to experience the opening weekend of the nine-day event.

After a rainy start to Friday, conditions will improve to a partly sunny day with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday night should be even better, as temperatures fall to a low of 64.

Saturday will bring more of the same, with a sunny day and a high near 86. It should stay clear into Saturday night with a cool 63 degrees for a low.

Sunday will be sunny, as well, with a high near 88. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Rain chances creep back into the forecast to start the work week. Hear is the outlook:

Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 70.