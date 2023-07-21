LOCAL

What's the weather outlook for York Fair's opening weekend?

Anthony Maenza

York State Fairgoers should have great weather to experience the opening weekend of the nine-day event. 

After a rainy start to Friday, conditions will improve to a partly sunny day with a high near 88, according to the National Weather Service. 

Friday night should be even better, as temperatures fall to a low of 64. 

Saturday will bring more of the same, with a sunny day and a high near 86. It should stay clear into Saturday night with a cool 63 degrees for a low. 

Sunday will be sunny, as well, with a high near 88. Sunday night will be mostly clear, with a low around 66. 

Rain chances creep back into the forecast to start the work week. Hear is the outlook: 

Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90. 

Monday night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67. 

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89. 

Juan Came, back, and Fernando Mux, both with Strates Shows, work on the Thunder Bolt as rides are set up for the York State Fair in West Manchester Township, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Weather looks good for the opening weekend of the annual event. Dawn J. Sagert photo

Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 67. 

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 91. 

Wednesday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 70. 