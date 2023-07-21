Local groups mobilize opposition to $2.1 billion hydroelectric dam proposal

The $2.1 billion hydroelectric dam proposed for Chanceford Township remains in its early phases, awaiting federal approval, even as local environmental groups mobilize efforts to oppose the plan.

"A proposal that displaces generational farms and wildlife is heartbreaking," Fritz Schroeder, president and CEO of the Lancaster Conservancy. "We are a region that has attracted national attention for our heritage and land protection, which is now being threatened by this very project. We simply can’t allow outsiders to exploit our natural resources."

The Conservancy, along with a number of other local groups stepped forward to oppose York Energy Storage's current proposal, a request for a preliminary permit to conduct a feasibility study.

At issue is a stretch of land along the Susquehanna River that's repeatedly been targeted for such developments. Most recently, the Massachusetts-based Free Flow Power Corp. dropped similar plans in 2011, citing opposition from nearby residents.

The latest proposal brings many of the same pros and cons as previous iterations. A dam means clean electricity for the PJM grid, but it would flood a portion of the township and displace nearby residents.

The company sought federal approval in February to launch a feasibility study for the project across 1,000 acres in the township just south of Wrightsville. Their plans call for a dam roughly 1.9 miles long and 225 feet high along the river, creating a 600-acre upper reservoir through flooding and using the existing Lake Clarke as a lower reservoir.

Long before any construction can begin, William McMahon and his partners would need to secure land rights — possibly through eminent domain — from various property owners.

Most of the area where the dam and reservoir would be built is forested or farmland crisscrossed by country roads and dirt paths. One gravel path eventually gave way to a hard-packed dirt road winding through the densely wooded area. On one side there is a high berm separating the levels of the forest. On the other was a drop-off guarded by a few feet of soil and trees.

Several nearby residents declined to comment publicly on the latest proposal but said they were familiar with it. They noted the legal battles that had already taken place and the ones that may be still to come.

Several environmental groups have already weighed in on the proposal. Most recently, the Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Farm & Natural Lands Trust of York County, Lancaster Conservancy, Susquehanna National Heritage Area, and Cuffs Run Alliance held a press event on Wednesday protesting the project.

"We have concerns over obviously water quality, water usage, impacts to aquatic life, impacts to the groundwater, you know and obviously impacts to the landscape. It would flood," Lower Susquehanna Riverkeeper Ted Evgeniadis said.

Evgeniadis said four hydroelectric dams are already in place between York Haven and the Chesapeake Bay that create more than enough power without risking further environmental impacts.

The groups recently submitted a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) considering the application that garnered the signatures from a number of organizations and an elected official, Republican state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, who represents the area.

In the letter critics said the project would destroy farms, scenic trails and the forested lands needed to protect landscape and waterway health.

In the past decade, over $100 million of county, state and federal government and non-profit funds have been put into growing the recreation and tourism economy in this area, according to critics, and the dam would threaten that investment.

“We understand the need for renewable energy solutions, but this project is not green. Clearing away carbon storing biodiverse forests and powering pumps with energy from a grid mostly powered by natural gas and coal to fill an ecologically dead reservoir is not the answer,” critics said in the letter.

Despite the pushback, McMahon says the project will help the area, not hurt it.

"We are not going to mess up the area by any means, we will improve it," McMahon said, when asked about the recent pushback. The feasibility study, which has yet to be approved, could take four years to complete at York Energy Storage's expense.

McMahon says they're dedicated to doing this project right. "We're professionals, we try to do things the right way. We'll do all the rules, we'll meet all the requirements that we have to have."

If the process moves forward, it will be done publicly with a lot of the information available, he said.

So where does the project currently sit?

After submitting an application to start a feasibility study in February, the project hit its first snag when the FERC told York Energy Storage it needed to add additional information to the proposal.

The additional items included communication from the nearby Safe Harbor Dam that the project would not interfere with its operations. York Energy Storage's proposal would use Lake Clarke as a lower reservoir, however, Safe Harbor's hydroelectric power station already uses this lake.

Back in May, McMahon said the developers of the new hydroelectric dam did reach out to Safe Harbor Water Power Corp. to seek its approval. That company, in turn, sought additional information before a final decision could be made. York Energy Storage relayed this information to FERC.

When asked if Safe Harbor Dam agreed to the project, McMahon said the latest FERC comments did not say if that approval was still necessary to proceed with the feasibility study.

"We viewed it as they're allowing us to proceed with the normal process," McMahon said.

It isn’t just the approval from Safe Harbor Dam that the FERC has requested from York Energy Storage.

In a July 6 letter, FERC officials ask the company to resolve several deficiencies in the proposal. The first item to include is a list of all the names and addresses of cities and towns with a population of 5,000 or more that is within a 15-mile radius of the project site.

The next item is to identify all Native American Tribes that would be affected by the project including names and mailing addresses. According to McMahon and the National Park Service, there are no federally recognized Native American Tribes registered in Pennsylvania

The third deficiency addresses “inconsistent” descriptions of several items in the project plans and the FERC asks for clarification. FERC also requests an updated project map and said the current map does not have clear project boundaries and information in accordance with its requirements.

If York Energy Storage does not address these discrepancies, the FERC can deny the application. However, McMahon said they are addressing the issues and have 45 days to do so.

A list of all letters between York Energy Storage and the FERC, as well as complaint letters from groups against the project, can be found at https://elibrary.ferc.gov/eLibrary/search using the docket number P-15303 in the search bar.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.