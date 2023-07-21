I-83 reopens after delivery truck overturns

An overturned delivery truck that led to the closure of I-83's northbound lanes Friday morning has been cleared and the highway reopened.

The highway reopened just before 9:30 a.m., according to York County 911.

The truck overturned just before 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-83 between Exit 19 or the PA 462 - Market Street Exit and Exit 21B to US 30 West - Arsenal Road.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

