I-83 reopens after delivery truck overturns
Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch
An overturned delivery truck that led to the closure of I-83's northbound lanes Friday morning has been cleared and the highway reopened.
The highway reopened just before 9:30 a.m., according to York County 911.
The truck overturned just before 6:30 a.m. on the northbound side of I-83 between Exit 19 or the PA 462 - Market Street Exit and Exit 21B to US 30 West - Arsenal Road.
No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
