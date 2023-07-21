Delivery truck overturns, closing part of I-83 in York County

A delivery truck overturned Friday morning, closing part of Interstate 83 northbound in York County.

The crash between Exit 19B and Exit 21B was reported just before 6:30 a.m. around mile marker 19, according to York County 911. No injuries were reported.

All northbound lanes are closed between exit 19 and Exit 21B as the crash is cleared, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Motorists should try and find an alternate route around the incident.

