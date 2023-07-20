York landowners can get paid to beautify their property and improve local water quality

Landowners in York County who are looking to beautify their property and improve local water quality can apply to install a riparian forest buffer through the Watershed Alliance of York.

A riparian forest buffer is a combination of trees and shrubs next to a stream, lake or wetland that filter out pollutants, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. These buffers act as natural filters to combat nutrients, sediment and manure from getting into waterways.

"Creating a riparian forest buffer will not only enhance the beauty of the landscape but will also protect the stream or nearby body of water from runoff pollution and erosion while also enhancing our ecosystem," said Rachel Stahlman, the York Countywide Action Plan Coordinator at the York County Planning Commission.

Stahlman said other benefits of riparian forest buffers are increased property value, shade and depending on what plants are chosen, even food. Landowners who install buffers must sign a contract with the agency, and the buffer installation must be completed before funds are dispersed.

There is enough funding for 45 acres of buffers and funds will be available until September 20 or until funding runs out, according to Stahlman. Each buffer should be a minimum of 35 feet and a maximum of 300 feet, according to program guidelines.

Eligible costs for reimbursement include site preparation, buffer installation and post-planting care for the grant duration.

Site preparation costs include controlling invasive vegetation through site mowing, spraying and more. Buffer installation costs cover contractor fees, small potted trees or shrubs, labor costs and site protection materials. Post-planting care costs include invasive vegetation control, replacement of protection materials and supplemental and replacement plantings.

WAY rangers will do annual on-site buffer reviews to ensure the buffers survival and address any long-term maintenance concerns through the grant term of six years, according to WAY.

This iteration of a riparian buffer program for the county wasn't the first, according to Stahlman. Back in 2021, she applied for a National Fish and Wildlife Foundation grant to fund the buffer program which was granted. However, a year later NFWF retracted the offer because it didn't feel WAY had the capacity to administer the grant.

"It was really upsetting," she said.

Stahlman's role as the County Wide Action Plan Coordinator is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. The county-wide action plan is part of the state Watershed Implementation Plan which is meant to reduce pollution in the waterways that are part of Pennsylvania's Chesapeake Bay Watershed.

Since Stahlman talks with the DEP once a month, she told DEP how the grant fell through. Stahlman asked to use some of the funding DEP had given her for other projects to go towards the buffer program. The department agreed.

"So it's all because DEP kind of saw the gap and said yes," she said.

Any landowner in the county can apply for the chance to be awarded $6,000 per acre of buffer they want to intall. To apply, landowners should contact Stahlman at 717-771-9870 x 1763 or rstahlman@ycpc.orgn.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.