Weather, new attractions and more for 2023 York State Fair opening weekend

The opening to the 2023 York State Fair is almost upon us, York County, and a phalanx of workers were out in force preparing for the 10-day event.

While organizers are shipping in carnival rides, equipment and games, the grandstand is being prepared for the slew of concerts to rock the night.

The York State Fair will run Friday through July 30. Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and noon-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know to plan your visit.

New attractions: Several new attractions are planned for the 2023 York State Fair, according to spokesperson Montgomery Stambaugh.

This includes a circus and stunt act by The Flying Wallendas, a Wild West show by the Rhinestone Roper, Comedy Farm Magic and America's Got Talent Porkchop Revue.

In addition to these new attractions, the fan-favorite butter sculpture, hot dog pig racing and the animal birthing center will be returning. An attraction will be performing every 15 minutes throughout the fair, Stambaugh said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everybody come back to the fair and enjoy all the old things that they're used to, but all the new things that we have," Stambaugh said. "We have a lot of new, different features."

A schedule of events can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3NSEQBK.

Promotion days: Friday, the popular PeoplesBank Dollar Day will return. Admission that day will only cost $1 per person. Strates Show rides also will cost $1.

On Sunday, free admission will be offered to all firefighters, police, EMS, veterans, active-duty military and health care personnel — plus one guest — with proper identification.

Monday is Senior Citizens Appreciation Day. Free admission will be offered to senior citizens with a Medicare card all day.

Tuesday is $2 Tuesday. Admission prices will be $2 per person, $2 for Strates Show rides and $2 food specials all day.

Wednesday, free admission will be offered to Weis customers who have a Weis Markets card. The free admission will provide entry for the cardholder and up to three guests.

Thursday, July 27, is 100 minutes day, in which there will be free admission for the first 100 minutes the gates are open. Free rides for 100 minutes starts at 2 p.m.

Lastly, on Friday, July 28, free admission will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to one adult with a preschool-age child. Additionally, Kiddie Kingdom ride bands will cost $15 on this promo day until 3 p.m.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-17 and college students with ID, free for children 5 and under. Parking is $10.

Weather and air quality: Here's the forecast for opening weekend.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

In addition to a mostly rain-free weekend, York County residents should be aware of poor air quality as a result of ongoing Canadian wildfires.

The air quality is expected to continuing improving into the weekend. Friday's air quality index is forecast to be 67, Saturday at 58 and Sunday at 65, according to AccuWeather. All those fall into the poor range.

Transportation: York-based bus company Rabbit Transit will once again be offering fixed route and paratransit/shared ride services to the York State Fair.

Fixed routes 1W and 5W will take riders directly to the fairgrounds, according to Rabbit Transit. A one-way trip will cost $1.60, and seniors 65 and older with a free fare ID card will ride for free.

Scheduled trip reservations are also available.

Shared ride users can make a trip reservation up until noon the day before travel. Copays may apply, according to Rabbit Transit.

To schedule a reservation, riders should call customer service at 1-800-632-9063.

Concerts: Here's the 2023 York State Fair concert lineup:

Five Finger Death Punch: 8 p.m. Friday

Nelly: 8 p.m. Saturday

Peppa Pig: 5 p.m. Sunday

Battle of the Bands featuring KIX: 7 p.m. Monday

Triple Play Tuesday with Vince Neil, Stephen Pearcy with special guest Quiet Riot: 7 p.m. Tuesday

We The Kingdom: 8 p.m. Wednesday

Turnpike Troubadours with special guest Muscadine Bloodline: 8 p.m. Thursday, July 27

Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line: 8 p.m. Friday, July 28

Buckin' B Bull Ride: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29

Dierks Bentley: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 30

Tickets to all concerts are on sale now, ranging from $35 to $60. All Grandstand show tickets include admission to the fair.

Individuals can purchase tickets by phone at 717-848-2596 or by visiting www.yorkstatefair.com.