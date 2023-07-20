Severe thunderstorms loom after a foggy start in York County

A foggy start to Thursday will give way to a threat of severe thunderstorms in York County.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible Thursday night.

Heavy downpours accompanying the thunderstorms could result in flooding in a few isolated locations. The threat of strong to severe thunderstorms with gusty winds and small hail carries over to Friday afternoon.

After the fog burns off Thursday, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 87

There is a 70% chance of thunderstorms Thursday night, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night it will be mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday and Sunday will be clear and sunny. Saturday’s high will be near 86 with a low around 63. Sunday’s high will be near 89 with a low around 65.

Rain chances will begin the work week. Here is the outlook:

Monday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear, with a low around 68.