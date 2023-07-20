How does the York County housing market look six months into 2023?

The year is half over — and the York County housing market has remained largely on a decline throughout those six months.

In June, house sales decreased by 21% from the same time last year, continuing an ongoing trend of a lack of home sales in York County. Realtors can only blame the lack of sales on unreliable inventory and increasing interest rates, according to Reid Weinbrom, the president of the Realtors Association of York and Adams Counties.

In York County 2,573 homes were sold during the first six months of 2023, which is a 20% decrease from this time last year. While home sales have continued declining, the median home price has consistently increased. However, in June the median home sale price in York County was $281,00 — a 6% increase from last year, according to stats provided by RAYAC.

"The increase in price is because of lack of supply," Weinbrom said. "If we had more supply and the same amount of demand, then probably the sale price would decrease."

MORE:Weather, new attractions and more for 2023 York State Fair opening weekend

MORE:'We're living in uncharted waters': Real estate experts worry about spike in foreclosures

MORE:Pricey Pads: These York County homes are listed for $1M and more

In 2021, there was unprecedented growth in home sales in York County. That was when interest rates reached historically low levels and a pandemic-era moratorium on foreclosures was in place, encouraging both buyers and sellers to enter the market.

Interest rates since have climbed to almost 7% — meaning a York homeowner taking on a $175,000 mortgage would pay about 1,160 each month on a 30-year fixed rate mortgage.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Home affordability and inventory have largely remained leading causes of concern for Realtors.

Meanwhile, there is some relief in sight for York City residents.

One longstanding construction project in York City just recently finished, providing more opportunities for housing.

The Homes at Thackston Park Phase II unveiled last Friday, providing more affordable housing options for residents.

The 50-unit development, located along the Codorus Creek in York City, will replace 32 units in the area of West College Avenue and South Penn Street — and York residents are already starting to move in.

MORE:Habitat for Humanity trailer stolen from York City project site

MORE:Emergency workers ID chemical that caused hazmat incident at New Freedom campground

MORE:Newberry Township votes on sale of sewer system amid concern over rate hikes

“The lack of safe, affordable housing across the country is one of the root causes of the rapid increase in unhoused families in the United States," said York City Mayor Michael Helfrich. "The Homes at Thackston Park II neighborhood is a significant improvement to York’s housing stock. York City and all of York County need to provide new homes for our growing population or we will continue to see demand push prices out of affordability for our residents.”

Individuals interested in living at The Homes at Thackston Park II can contact the York County Housing Authority at 717-845-2601.