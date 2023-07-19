York City introduces ban on conversion therapy amid rising anti-LGBTQ sentiment

With a vote next month, York City expects to take a stand against intolerance toward gay, queer and transgender residents — a stand with some teeth to it.

The City Council introduced a proposed ordinance Tuesday night that would ban conversion therapy in the city. Practitioners of the discredited therapy purport to try to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

According to the American Psychological Association, conversion therapy has been denounced because evidence of its effectiveness is lacking and the practice may lead to depression, anxiety and suicide for those subjected to it.

York City's ban would create a path for the city to investigate allegations and potentially take action against conversation therapy practitioners.

“That we’re having conversations about it saddens me. Who does this to their children? Or people they love,” Councilperson Lou Rivera said Tuesday. “It’s been proven it doesn’t work.”

Rivera, who himself is gay, introduced the ordinance before the council as the next step after Mayor Michael Helfrich proposed such action earlier this year.

"It’s found to just send suicide rates through the roof. It’s really a technique where you try to make people hate themselves, so they change how they feel,” Helfrich said of conversion therapy in a recent video address.

The ordinance would add an article to the city code titled “Youth Mental Health Protection” that would identify conversion therapy as illegal. Violations would be considered summary offenses.

Medical and mental health professionals would be prohibited from conducting the practice with youth in the city.

York City’s Human Relations Commission would have authority to investigate complaints about conversion therapies, and depending on the outcome, report allegations to licensing boards, according to the proposed ordinance.

“It’s about sending a message to the citizens of York and obviously York County and the rest of Pennsylvania,” said Clare Twomey, the local HRC's executive director. “Discrimination against the queer community is not going to be tolerated.”

Pittsburgh was the first city in Pennsylvania to ban conversion therapy, in 2016.

Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order banning conversion therapy, although that order was limited to state agencies, directing them to discourage the practice and update policies and procedures supporting LGBTQ people. Now-Gov. Josh Shapiro supported the measure on the campaign trail.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, 20 other states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., have passed similar bans on conversion therapy. Another 70 cities and counties nationwide have done the same.

York City's action comes amid rising anti-LGBTQ rhetoric locally and nationwide. Earlier this year, Red Lion Area School District passed a set of policies described as discriminatory by the American Civil Liberties Union.

The York City Council is expected to vote on the ordinance Aug. 15. Rivera said he expects a unanimous vote to pass it. Twomey also said she expects that a crowd of people could speak on the issue at that meeting.