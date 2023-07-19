Newberry Township votes on sale of sewer system amid concern over rate hikes

Following intense pushback from residents over the course of several public meetings, Newberry Township officials voted unanimously late Tuesday night against a proposed sale of the municipal sewer system.

The vote came during the third meeting regarding the sale, held at the Red Hill Elementary School gymnasium. Similar to previous meetings, it was a packed house.

Many residents raised concerns about possible rate hikes associated with the sale. More than a dozen spoke out, all of them against selling the system to the York Water Company.

“We voted no because no one wanted it,” Rob Harkins, who chairs the board of Supervisors, said.

Harkins’ fellow board members echoed his sentiment and said they voted to reflect what their constituents wanted.

“It’s for the best interest of our residents,” Diane Shellenhamer, the vice chairman said, “Most of us are retired and lower income. We’re rural, we’re just rural people here and we’re looking to do the best thing for our residents.”

The sale has been in the works since 2022, when the board began considering privatizing the system — following in the footsteps of York City and many other municipalities — to cut infrastructure costs and focus on core services.

Township residents who use the municipal sewer system currently pay a flat $149 quarterly rate. In addition to presenting proposed rate hikes by the bidders, the administration projected future rate hikes that would be necessary for system infrastructure upgrades if Newberry Township retained ownership. Under those estimates, ratepayers would pay $215 per quarter by 2033. Residents have the option to install water meters at their own cost in order to track usage and pay less than the flat amount.

Newberry Township received three bids for the sale of its sewer system, however, the Board only considered the York Water Company’s offer. York Water Co. put in two bids for the system, the first would pay the township $53 million and increase rates to nearly $381 by 2033. The second would pay $30 million but increase rates more gradually, to nearly $283, by 2033.

Throughout both meetings in June and the one held on Tuesday night, residents in attendance only spoke against the sale. Some were even willing to see price increases as long as the system remained with the township.

Although Newberry Township will keep its sewer system, the vote stands out among the choices of other municipalities.

Municipalities across the state are increasingly selling off water and sewer systems to private companies. York City completed the sale of its wastewater system last year to Pennsylvania American Water. The $235.3 million sale helped York City pay off its debt. Meanwhile, the private utility agreed to invest some $17.5 million in system upgrades.

The flurry of privatization was kicked off by 2016 legislation that changed the way such systems were valued, creating a marketplace for private companies to fix up financially struggling public sewer and water systems.

However, the trend toward privatization has drawn criticism and concern over the potential for customer rate hikes. That was a key factor argued during the York City system sale.

With the increased sales to private companies has come pushback. Neighbors Opposed to Privatization Efforts, an “informal” statewide organization one member said, was at the Tuesday meeting.

Kofi Osei, one of the group members, said the organization follows these sales across the state. According to Osei, the group has found that these sales double or triple resident sewer rates. Currently, Neighbors Opposed to Privatization Efforts is trying to get the legislation passed in 2016 encouraging these sales, repealed at the state level.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.