Habitat for Humanity trailer stolen from York City project site

York Habitat for Humanity is about helping others, but the organization itself needs help after a trailer it uses to haul supplies was stolen Monday.

The trailer was reported stolen to York City Police after Habitat for Humanity staff members noticed it was missing from Habitat’s Chestnut Street project in York City. The trailer, valued at $3,500, was used to haul building materials to the construction site.

The loss of the trailer impacts York Habitat for Humanity financially beyond the value of the equipment. The organization said it faces additional expenses like coming up with an insurance deductible for the loss of the trailer and increased delivery fees for the future without the trailer.

“A loss like this will inevitably hurt our families who are currently working through the program and waiting for their homes,” York Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Natasha Kukorlo said in a statement. “We rely on members of our community to support the work of York Habitat, and we need that support now.”

Kukorlo said fortunately, no construction materials were on the trailer when it was stolen.

The organization is asking for donations to support the purchase of a new trailer. To donate, go to www.yorkhabitat.org/donate.