Emergency workers ID chemical that caused hazmat incident at New Freedom campground

Emergency personnel have identified the crop dusting chemical that caused a hazmat incident Tuesday at a New Freedom campground

Sixty campers, as well as staff, were attending various activities at the Summit Grove Campground and Conference Center, located near Circle Drive and South Front Street, when a plane started applying a fungicide to a farm near the campground just before 11 a.m.

York County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech said some camp staff members were concerned that some at the camp might have been exposed to the chemical.

“So, out of an abundance of caution, we had firefighters, police, the York County Hazmat Team, EMS and the Office Emergency Management all responding,” Czech said. “It was decided by incident command to conduct a decontamination process.”

Campers changed into bathing suits and used the outdoor showers at the camp to wash off, Czech said, and take the clothes they were wearing home to be cleaned.

Six campers complained of dizziness, nausea and shortness of breath, but all were evaluated and cleared by EMS personnel, Czech said.

Once some parents arrived at the camp, Czech said, children who wanted to go home could do so.

“As I was there, it appeared that many of the campers decided to stay and the camp remained open,” he said.

The fungicide applied to the nearby crops is called Veltyma, which is used on crops like corn, soybeans and potatoes, according to Czech. It is considered non-toxic, but it can cause irritation to the skin.

Czech said the plane that applied the chemical was from Harford County, Maryland, but was contracted to do the work by a company in New Jersey.

Summit Grove is hosting Adventure Day Camp for children 6 to 12 until Friday and a lacrosse camp until Friday, according to the campground's website.