Air quality starts in Code Orange range for York County

Air quality in York County started Wednesday at the Code Orange level, but it should improve later in the day.

AirNow, which measures air quality in the county, had a reading of 112 for particulate matter on its air quality index to start the morning. Code Orange air quality means people in sensitive groups, such as those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens should limit strenuous activity outdoors and shorten time outside.

Local ozone levels are in the good range.

AirNow expects air quality to improve to the Code Yellow, or moderate, range on Wednesday and stay in that range Thursday.

Weatherwise, York County has a 40% chance of rain Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. A tenth to a quarter inch of new rainfall is expected during the day. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a high near 86.

Rain chances continue into Wednesday night, with new rainfall amounts from a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 68.

Thursday, rain chances increase throughout the day. There is a 30% chance of rain to start the day, but that grows to 70% by the evening.

Rain chances come mainly after 5 p.m. and then again between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. The high temperature will be near 89, with a low around 69.

Rain chances diminish Friday as a lead into a sunny weekend. Here is the outlook:

Friday: There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: It will be mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 65.