Thunderstorms a possibility as air concerns continue

Smoke from Canadian wildfires won’t be the only worry for York County residents.

More thunderstorms are in the forecast for this week as smoke from wildfires in western Canadian make for a Code Orange air quality day on Tuesday.

Code Orange means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, such as people with heart disease or lung disease, children and teens, older adults and people who are active outdoors, according to AirNow.

MORE:One-time high school rivals team up for Windsor

MORE:Motorcyclist dies in Codorus Township crash

A few strong thunderstorms Tuesday could cause isolated damaging wind gusts in the afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday after 2 p.m. There will also be a widespread haze from the wildfire smoke. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 90.

Those rain chances continue into Tuesday night. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low temperature around 67.

MORE:Memorial service planned for Lille Belle Allen, Officer Henry Schaad who died in York Race Riots

MORE:Motorcyclist dies four days after crash in York City

MORE:PennDOT imposes weight limit on historic bridge connecting Wrightsville and Columbia

Wednesday, there is a 30% chance of thunderstorms happening after 11 a.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 87.

Rain chances fall to 20% Wednesday night. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain could result in isolated to scattered instances of flash flooding Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, the weather service said.

There is a 40% chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Thursday. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high near 89.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Thursday night, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Rain chances continue Friday but dissipate into the weekend. Here is the outlook:

Friday: There is a 40% chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: It will be sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: It will be sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: It will be mostly clear, with a low around 64.