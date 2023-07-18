Storm sewer construction will close street in Spring Garden

Storm sewer construction will close South Albemarle Street in Spring Garden Township starting Wednesday.

According to Spring Garden Township Police, the York Excavating Co. will be installing the storm sewer in the 700 block of South Albemarle.

As a result, South Albemarle will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day through Friday between Sunbeam Alley and East Jackson Street.

Motorists should plan alternate routes around the construction during the three-day period.

