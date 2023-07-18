Score free or reduced admission with York State Fair promo days

The 2023 York State Fair is just around the corner!

And as always, there are a number of promotion days for York County residents looking to score a deal.

Here are this year's York State Fair promotion days:

Friday, the popular PeoplesBank Dollar Day will return. Admission that day will only cost $1 per person. Strates Show rides also will cost $1.

On Sunday, free admission will be offered to all firefighters, police, EMS, veterans, active duty military and health care personnel — plus one guest — with proper identification.

Monday is Senior Citizens Appreciation Day. Free admission will be offered to senior citizens with a Medicare card all day.

Tuesday, July 25, is $2 Tuesday. Admission prices will be $2 per person, $2 for Strates Show rides and $2 food specials all day.

Wednesday, July 26, free admission will be offered to Weis customers who have a Weis Markets card. The free admission will provide entry for the card holder and up to three guests.

Thursday, July 27, is 100 minutes day, in which there will be free admission for the first 100 minutes the gates are open. Free rides for 100 minutes starts at 2 p.m.

Lastly, on Friday, July 28, free admission will be offered from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to one adult and a preschool-age child. Additionally, Kiddie Kingdom ride bands will cost $15 on this promo day until 3 p.m.

The York State Fair runs July 21-30 at the York Expo Center. Hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday and noon-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Regular admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children 6-17 and college students with ID, free for children 5 and under. Parking is $10.

For more information, visit www.yorkstatefair.com/.