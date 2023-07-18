Motorcyclist dies in Codorus Township crash

A 40-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash Monday night in Codorus Township.

Jason Gibson died as a result of the crash around 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Seven Valleys Road, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Gibson had been traveling north on Seven Valleys Road, when he failed to negotiate a left curve at the intersection with Seitzville Road and his motorcycle collided with the guard rail.

The York County Coroner’s Office and Seven Valleys Fire Co. assisted at the scene.

York County Deputy Coroners Molly York and Michelle Kirchner were dispatched to the scene to certify the death.

No autopsy will be performed, but a routine toxicology was obtained.

