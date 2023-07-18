Loretta Claiborne will serve as 2023 York State Fair Grand Marshal

Loretta Claiborne, fresh off a victory at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, will serve as the 2023 York State Fair grand marshal.

Claiborne, born in York City, will lead the Salute to Heroes Parade happening at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Earlier in July, Claiborne was honored in York for Loretta Claiborne Day.

“It means a lot; I mean my community is here. It means everything to me,” Claiborne said, in a previous interview. Supporters “were with me when I was down, they were with me when I was up. And to see this. This is awesome. This is so exciting. I can’t really put it into words.”

The nearly 70-year-old athlete was born with partial blindness and is intellectually challenged, according to the biography on her website. Claiborne participates in several York County Special Olympics sports, including tennis, track and field, alpine skiing, aquatics, basketball, bowling, figure skating, golf, soccer and basketball.

She has received three honorary doctorate degrees and the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage. In 1995, she introduced then-President Bill Clinton at the Special Olympics World Games opening ceremonies.

Last year, '70s TV heartthrob Erik Estrada served as grand marshal.

Reporter Noel Miller contributed to this report.