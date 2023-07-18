Guests and staff exposed to unknown chemical at New Freedom campground

Campers and staff at the Summit Grove Campground in New Freedom were exposed to an unknown agricultural chemical Tuesday morning.

Sixty campers plus staff were exposed the chemical around 11:30 a.m., according to York County Office of Emergency Management spokesperson Ted Czech.

“There was a regular scheduled crop treatment, and there was some concern among camp administrators that possibly the staff and some of the campers may have been exposed to it,” Czech said.

Summit Grove is hosting Adventure Day Camp for children 6 to 12 until Friday and a lacrosse camp until Friday, according to the campground's website.

What type of chemical the campers may have been exposed to at this time is unknown, Czech added.

Out of an abundance of caution, those who may have been exposed at the campsite were undergoing decontamination, he said.

A hazmat crew and two fire departments were assisting at the scene.