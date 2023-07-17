Tuesday is another Code Orange air quality day for York County

Staff report

York is among more than two dozen Pennsylvania counties under a Code Orange alert for air quality Tuesday, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires is again impacting local air quality, the department said in a news release Monday. On Code Orange days, young children, older adults and people with respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable and should limit outdoor activities, officials advised.

The department recommends using www.airnow.gov or the AirNow app from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for regular updates on air quality. On Monday evening, the app showed York at 158 on the 500-point air quality index scale for fine particle pollution, which is categorized as “unhealthy” for all groups, regardless of age or health conditions.

More information is also available at www.ahs.dep.pa.gov/AQPartnersWeb.

