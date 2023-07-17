Newberry Township to consider the sale of municipal sewer system

Newberry Township is hosting a third public meeting to discuss the sale of its municipal sewer system, which the Board of Supervisors is set to vote on the same night.

Residents made one thing clear at two protracted meetings in June: Very few — in fact, none of the public speakers — support the sale.

The sale has been in the works since 2022 when the board began considering privatizing the system — following in the footsteps of York City and many other municipalities — to cut infrastructure costs and focus on core services.

Residents, meanwhile, are concerned that the sale could lead to rate hikes.

Township residents who use the municipal sewer system currently pay a flat $149 quarterly rate. In addition to presenting proposed rate hikes by the bidders, the administration projected future rate hikes that would be necessary for system infrastructure upgrades if Newberry retained ownership. Under those estimates, ratepayers would pay $215 per quarter by 2033. Residents have the option to install water meters at their own cost in order to track usage and pay less than the flat amount.

York Water Co.’s bid — which township officials identified as the most likely pruchaser — featured two proposals. The first would pay the township $53 million and increase rates to nearly $381 by 2033. The second would pay $30 million but increase rates more gradually, to nearly $283, by 2033.

Pennsylvania American Water’s proposal called for a $48 million purchase price with rate increases to $388 by 2033. Aqua’s proposal offered $32.5 million to the township, but called for rate increases to $427 by 2033.

The Newberry Township Board of Supervisors is holding a special meeting Tuesday with a vote for the sewer system sale on the agenda. This meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Red Mill Elementary School gymnasium on 700 Red Mill Road, Etters.

There are 10 people listed to speak for public comment, which comes before the vote.

Municipalities across the state are increasingly selling off water and sewer systems to private companies.

The flurry of privatization was kicked off by 2016 legislation that changed the way such systems were valued, creating a marketplace for private companies to fix up financially struggling public sewer and water systems.

However, the trend toward privatization has drawn criticism and concern over the potential for customer rate hikes. That was a key factor argued during the York City system sale.

Scott Shearer, a consultant with PFM Financial Advisory who helped with the township's bid process, said the township would need to pay $1.5 million in sewer debts and another $3.4 million in other liabilities and transaction fees if it moved forward with the sale.

If the township sold to York Water Co., Shearer said the township would set aside $11 million for a rate stabilization fund to help subsidize sewer rates for the next 15 to 20 years.

JT Hand, president of York Water, attended the town hall meeting on June 26. In his statements, Hand noted that the township's decision to keep sewer rates flat for the past 11 years meant that officials didn't have money for necessary sewer upgrades that he estimated would cost between $1.5 million and $2.5 million each year for the next five years.

— Reach Noel Miller at NMiller3@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @TheNoelM.