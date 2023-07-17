Motorcyclist dies four days after crash in York City

Staff report

A motorcyclist has died four days after a crash, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Jeffrey Burke, 54, of the first block of East King Street in York City, died just after noon on Sunday at WellSpan York Hospital, the coroner's report said.

Burke was hit by a car backing out of a parking space at 853 E. Market St. at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday, the report said. He was taken to York Hospital with critical injuries.

He died from multiple blunt force trauma and cranial hemorrhage caused by the crash, the coroner's office said. He was not wearing a helmet, and the manner of death was accidental.

No autopsy will be done, but routine toxicology tests will be run, the report said.

MORE:PennDOT imposes weight limit on historic bridge connecting Wrightsville and Columbia

MORE:'Drowning in sadness and tears': Family mourns father and children who died after York City fire

MORE:Tuesday is another Code Orange air quality day for York County