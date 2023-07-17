Memorial service planned for Lille Belle Allen, Officer Henry Schaad who died in York Race Riots

For four years, Bob Mann made the trip to York City's Farquhar Park to place fresh flowers at the bases of two granite benches.

These benches mark a memorial site honoring the two victims of York City's 1969 race riots — Lille Belle Allen and York City Police Officer Henry Schaad.

On Friday, Mann will once again be honoring the pair in an annual prayer service. The event is slated to start at 5 p.m. Friday at the site of the benches, 402 N. Newberry St., York.

According to a Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission report, systemic discrimination in everything from housing to medical care to recreational opportunities led to the riots in York City.

The violence in July 1969 claimed the lives of Allen, a Black woman from South Carolina visiting family in York, and Schaad, a white York City Police officer. Dozens more were injured, and houses and businesses were destroyed.

Mann grew up on Gay Street and was witness to Allen's murder. He said that in the days after her death, hundreds of civilians lined the streets toting guns.

In addition to Friday's memorial service, a new StoryWalk interactive sign will be dedicated at the site of the benches. A StoryWalk is a laminated book often on display in walking paths in parks, schools or neighborhoods.

Mann is also working to install a memorial in front of the York City Police station for Officer Schaad, and a separate memorial in York City for Allen.

For the Dover Township resident — who was witness to the murder of Allen — it's personal.

In December 2019, Mann took it upon himself to print his own temporary markers that now sit at the memorial site. The benches were installed in 2005.

"It's just important to me," Mann said, in 2021. "I saw (Lille Belle Allen) get killed. So it's very important to me that I take care of this project — and I'm not going to stop."

