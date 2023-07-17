'Drowning in sadness and tears': Family mourns father and children who died after York City fire

To those who knew him, Roberto Soto-Ortiz was a family man through and through.

Luis Soto-Ortiz, his brother, told The York Dispatch he could only imagine Roberto struggling to save his two children, Cattleya and Isaiah. Roberto died Friday, doing what he could to save his two babies from a burning home.

Roberto Soto-Ortiz and his 3-year-old daughter, Cattleya, died Friday. His 4-year-old son, Isaias, succumbed to his injuries Sunday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensics Center.

"I am writing this with the biggest hole in my heart, drowning in sadness and tears," Luis Soto-Ortiz wrote, shortly after Isaias' death. "May you find eternal peace in the arms of the Lord."

All three were on the third floor of the home in the 500 block of Company Street when a fire broke out on the second floor. A narrow stairway provides the only access to the third level.

A GoFundMe has been arranged to help with funeral expenses. The fundraiser, which has raised $4,600 as of 1 p.m. Monday, is available by visiting the family's GoFundMe page.

Roberto Soto-Ortiz was passionate about cars and motorcycles, his brother said.

Cattleya, meanwhile, was just a little princess — with a particular affinity for painting.

Little Isaias was a smiley child, as evident by photos posted by Luis Soto-Ortiz.

"She had her whole life ahead of her and it was taken in the blink of an eye," Luis Soto-Ortiz wrote, of Cattleya. "Your light may have been extinguished too soon, but your impact on this world will never fade."

Luis Soto-Ortiz said his brother was an amazing man and would go out of his way to help others.

“He used to go out on the street and see a homeless person walking, who would either be thirsty or hungry, he would take out whatever he might have just to feed that person,” Luis Soto-Ortiz said. “He was a blessed man and he used to like to help others no matter the condition.”

