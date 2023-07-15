'He sacrificed himself': Man says brother died trying to save young kids from fire

Roberto Soto-Ortiz was dedicated to his family.

So, when an early-morning fire broke out at his home in the 500 block of Company Street in York City, getting his 3-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son out of the house likely was his only thought, according to his brother.

Luis Soto-Ortiz said he can only imagine the struggle Roberto went through trying to save both children.

All three were on the third floor of the home when a fire broke out on the second. A narrow stairway provides the only access to the third level.

MORE:No hot water, absent hair restraints among violations found by restaurant inspectors

MORE:FC Ballyhoo soccer team captures Presidents Cup national championship

“There’s barely room for you to come down, just one person at a time,” Luis Soto-Ortiz said. “It’s very narrow. There’s not enough room for you to come down those steps with two persons or carry a child and hold one by the hand. The steps are very short and very steep.”

Instead of leaving one child behind and then returning to get the other, Roberto Soto-Ortiz stayed with both children until help arrived.

“He sacrificed himself trying to save the little ones’ lives,” Luis Soto-Ortiz said.

He was at his brother's home Saturday and saw a small memorial of stuffed animals and candles that had been placed on the steps. He was still trying to process what had happened to his loved ones.

Firefighters were able to rescue Roberto Soto-Ortiz, 49, his 3-year-old daughter, Cattleya Soto, and his 4-year-old son and administer life-saving measures before transporting them to WellSpan York Hospital. Not long after arriving at the hospital, Roberto and Cattleya died.

Luis Soto-Ortiz said medical personnel are working to keep his 4-year-old nephew stable and keep up his vital signs. The boy also sustained life-threatening injuries in the fire.

MORE:Median repairs slated on southbound I-83

MORE:Coroner releases cause of death for June 20 fire victims

MORE:Southern York police seek armed Subway robbers

“We’re hoping my nephew makes it, even though he is fighting for his life,” he said. “I’ll be praying to God that he makes it.”

The family was already going through a rough time. Roberto Soto-Ortiz’s other son is currently in the hospital going through a health crisis. Roberto Soto-Ortiz’s wife was at the hospital taking care of the boy when the fire broke out Friday.

Luis Soto-Ortiz said his brother and sister-in-law were very dedicated to each other in raising their children.

“He was a very good man, responsible for his kids and his family,” Luis Soto-Ortiz said. “They as a couple, they used to look out for each other, and they did help each other. He used to be there for them 100%."

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Luis Soto-Ortiz said his brother was an amazing man and would go out of his way to help others.

“He used to go out on the street and see a homeless person walking, who would either be thirsty or hungry, he would take out whatever he might have just to feed that person,” Luis Soto-Ortiz said. “He was a blessed man and he used to like to help others no matter the condition.”

The pain of losing his loved ones is something he is still trying to process.

“It was like a cold bucket of water especially early in the morning for someone to call you and give you news so tragic, that you have lost a loved one,” Luis Soto-Ortiz said. “We didn’t lose just one, we lost two of them.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.