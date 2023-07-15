Coroner releases cause of death for June 20 fire victims

Two people killed in a York City fire in June died as a result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries received from the fire, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Randolfo Hernandez Garcia, 20, and Sulma Trigueros, 25, died June 20 when fire broke out in their home in the in the 300 block of West North Street in York City.

Determining the cause of death for both victims was delayed while further testing was done. No autopsies were done.

Both were found dead inside the home after firefighters had extinguished the flames. The two were found on the first floor of the home, where there had been a significant amount of flames, making it difficult for firefighters to make a rescue.

Heavy fire was showing on the first and second floors of the three-story duplex when fire crews arrived, and the fire extended into 302 W. North St. When the fire spread to the second part of the duplex, the second alarm was pulled.

Cause of the fire is still under investigation.