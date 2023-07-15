Coroner identifies man, child who died after York City fire Friday

The two people who died Friday following a fire at their York City home have been identified by the York County Coroner's Office.

Roberto Soto-Ortiz, 49, and Cattleya Soto, 3, died at WellSpan York Hospital after firefighters rescued them from their burning home in the 500 block of Company Street.

The cause of the death is still pending, according to a coroner's report.

York City Fire Chief William Sleeger said that a third person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That individual's condition was not immediately available.

MORE:Colonial Road bridge rehab work begins next week

MORE:Median repairs slated on southbound I-83

MORE:Bridge rehab work on Route 116 set to begin

Both of victims were pronounced dead just two hours after the fire was first reported around 4 a.m.

Sleeger said the fire started on the second floor and spread to the third. All three people taken to the hospital were trapped on the third floor of the structure, he said.

"Our guys were able to get in there and extricate them, and then started lifesaving measures," the fire chief said.

Sleeger said additional firefighting units were brought in to fight the fire after it went to a second alarm. One firefighter was injured fighting the blaze, but he was treated and released from the hospital.

No autopsies will be performed, the coroner said, but routine toxicology was taken from both victims.