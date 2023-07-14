Two killed, including 3-year-old, during early morning blaze that injured firefighter

A 3-year-old girl and a 49-year-old man died of injuries sustained during an early Friday morning fire in York City, authorities say.

York City Fire Chief William Sleeger said that a third person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. That individual's condition was not immediately available.

Sleeger said the fire started on the second floor and spread to the third. All three people taken to the hospital were trapped on the third floor of the structure, he said.

"Our guys were able to get in there and extricate them, and then started lifesaving measures," the fire chief said.

York County Coroner Pam Gay said two people were killed as a result of the fire that started around 4 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Company Street.

The man and girl taken to WellSpan York Hospital, where they both died. Deputy coroner Tania Zech was dispatched to the hospital to certify the deaths.

Gay said the precise cause of death is still pending.

Sleeger said additional firefighting units were brought in to fight the fire after it went to a second alarm. One firefighter was injured fighting the blaze, but he was treated and released from the hospital.

Gay said the names of the deceased would be released following the notification of next-of-kin.

No autopsies will be performed, the coroner said, but routine toxicology was taken from both victims.

