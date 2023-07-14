Thunderstorms possible in York County over the weekend

Strong thunderstorms are a possibility in York County starting Friday afternoon, and that threat continues into the weekend.

The National Weather Service in State College says there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. New rainfall amounts could range from a tenth to a quarter inch and possibly more in a thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Shower and thunderstorm chances carry into Friday night, mainly before 11 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low temperature near 70 degrees.

Saturday, rain chances increase as the day goes along. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain expected. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Precipitation chances increase to 80% Saturday night, with showers and thunderstorms possible between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. with rainfall amounts between a quarter and half an inch possible. The low temperature will be around 73.

Sunday, there will be a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances start before 8 a.m. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thunderstorms are likely after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thunderstorms are likely before 8 p.m. Sunday night. There is a 60% chance of rain with new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy with a low around 69.

The start of the new work week will be hot. Here is the outlook:

Monday: It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: There is a 40% chance of showers after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of showers before 8 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: It will be sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 68.