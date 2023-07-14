PennDOT bridge inspections along I-83 start Monday, prompting lane restrictions

Bridge inspections will be done up and down I-83 in York County starting Monday, leading to periodic lane restrictions.

PennDOT announced inspections are planned for the I-83 bridges spanning Dew Drop Road, Seaks Run Road (Route 216) and Forrest Avenue (Route 851). Previously, PennDOT announced an inspection of the bridge spanning Conewago Creek, which also starts Monday.

Inspection of the Dew Drop Road bridge near Exit 15 in York Township will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday. A lane restriction will be in place between Associates Drive and Pine Grove Road with flaggers providing traffic control. The eastbound lane will be closed from 9-11 a.m. and the westbound lane will be closed from noon – 2 p.m.

The Seaks Run Road bridge at Exit 8 in Springfield Township will be inspected Tuesday. A lane restriction will be in place between the southbound I-83 off-ramp and the northbound I-83 off ramp. With flaggers providing traffic control, the eastbound lane will be closed from 9-11 a.m. and the westbound lane will be closed from noon- 2 p.m.

The Forrest Avenue bridge near Exit 4 in Shrewsbury will undergo inspection Wednesday. A lane restriction will be in place in each direction between Mount Airy Road and Wolfe Road from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Flaggers will provide traffic control and only one direction will be restricted at a time.

Daytime lane restrictions will be implemented on the southbound and northbound bridge spanning Conewago Creek about 1.5 miles north of Exit 28 (Route 297). The southbound right lane will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the northbound right lane will be closed Wednesday and Thursday during the same hours. One lane will remain open each day.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution through the work zones.