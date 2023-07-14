No hot water, absent hair restraints among violations found by restaurant inspectors

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.

There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Inspection Violations: 7/10/2023

PIZZA BOX & HOAGIE SHOP - 4328 N. GEORGE ST. - MANCHESTER, PA

The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Person in Charge continued to operate without hot water.

Food facility hot water heater is not producing hot water.

The handwash sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F.

Inspection Violations: 7/7/2023

QDOBA MEXICAN EATS #2829 - 303 ARSENAL RD. - YORK, PA