No hot water, absent hair restraints among violations found by restaurant inspectors
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector.
There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Inspection Violations: 7/10/2023
PIZZA BOX & HOAGIE SHOP - 4328 N. GEORGE ST. - MANCHESTER, PA
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection. Person in Charge continued to operate without hot water.
- Food facility hot water heater is not producing hot water.
- The handwash sink does not have water at a temperature of at least 85°F.
Inspection Violations: 7/7/2023
QDOBA MEXICAN EATS #2829 - 303 ARSENAL RD. - YORK, PA
- The Food Facility Operator shall be the Person in Charge or shall designate a Person in Charge and shall ensure that a Person in Charge is present at the food facility during all hours of operation. The supervisor on duty at the start of inspection called and requested the Manager return to the facility to handle this complaint investigation. The supervisor didn't know where to find proper hair restraints for food employees actively involved in food preparation.
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of the PA Food Code as evidenced by incorrect responses to food safety questions related to facility sanitation and presence of stagnant, slimy water on food pans stored as clean and collecting pans at the steamer cooker, and properly supplied hand washing sinks.
- The Person in Charge did not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety in this food facility as evidenced by this non-compliant inspection.
- Food employees observed in all food preparation areas, not wearing proper hair restraints, such as nets and hats, or beard covers.
- Food (taco salad shells) in the customer service/food preparation area stored open with no covering.
- Observed deep fried taco salad bowls unprotected in customer service area where subject to potential contamination.
- Loose rubber door gaskets observed on the single door counter height cooling unit located on the rear customer service line.
- Ice machine deflector plate, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Food containers stored as clean were observed to have dried food, debris and stagnant water on food contact surfaces. Food pans/containers stored as clean are stored on and in direct contact with wire shelving that is not clean to sight and touch. Food scales have heavy accumulation of dried food and debris. Food ingredient containers are very dirty to sight and touch creating the possibility for contamination of stored foods.
- Non-food contact surfaces throughout the facility are not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Including but not limited to, exterior surfaces of all cooking and cold units, interior surfaces of all cooking and holding units, storage shelving, rolling carts, hand washing sinks, ware washing sinks, and clean dish storage shelving.
- Tiled floor grout is deteriorated throughout kitchen and preparation areas creating crevices where dirt, food, and liquids are accumulating.
- Automatic paper towel dispensers at the hand sinks on the customer service line are not operational and dispensing towels. Paper towels are not available at either of these hand washing sinks.
- Floors and walls in non-public areas of the food facility are extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.