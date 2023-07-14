Median repairs slated on southbound I-83

Median barrier repairs on the southbound side of I-83 between Exit 14 and Exit 10 will be done Thursday.

Motorists will encounter lane closures in both directions on I-83 as the work is done from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as they approach and travel through the work area.

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

