What’s next as Pa. prepares to spend $1.2B on broadband
LOCAL

Coroner called to scene of York City fire

Anthony Maenza
York Dispatch

The York County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a York City fire Friday morning.

York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene of the fire in the 500 block of Company Street.

York City Fire Department Engine 99 responding to a call in York on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Fire crews were called to a residence in that area just after 4 a.m. for a structure fire with entrapment, Czech said.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of them was not known.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

More:No hot water, absent hair restraints among violations found by restaurant inspectors

More:Pricey Pads: These York County homes are listed for $1M and more

More:PennDOT will not toll I-83 bridge many York County commuters use as part of replacement

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.   