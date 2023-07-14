Coroner called to scene of York City fire

The York County Coroner's Office has been called to the scene of a York City fire Friday morning.

York County Emergency Management spokesman Ted Czech confirmed that the coroner was called to the scene of the fire in the 500 block of Company Street.

Fire crews were called to a residence in that area just after 4 a.m. for a structure fire with entrapment, Czech said.

Injuries were reported, but the extent of them was not known.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

