Construction begins on 2-mile-long extension to Hanover Trolley Trail

With summer in full swing, there's no better time to hit York County's rail trails — and residents will soon have two more miles of it to explore.

The York County Rail Trail Authority (YCRTA) announced construction is officially underway on the Hanover Trolley Trail in Jackson Township. Kinsley Construction, which received the $1.6 million contract in May, broke ground on July 5.

Frank Kempf, the authority chairman, called the project “one of the most ambitious projects undertaken by the Authority,” since 1999.

This extension is the second installment of the trail on the Hanover Trolley Trail, which when completed, will stretch 8.5 miles. In 2022 a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Thoman Field in Spring Grove Borough marking the completion of the first phase to expand the trail program and to convert the dormant rail line into a multi-use trail.

Located east and west of Spring Grove, the rail corridor was purchased by the York County Rail Trail Authority in 2020, specifically to advance the development of the Hanover Trolley Trail.

Between 2008 and 2013, two sections of the Hanover Trolley Trail were completed in the Spring Grove and Hanover areas along a Met-Ed utility corridor known as the York Hanover Trolley Line. These sections are widely used by local residents for walking, cycling, and other forms of outdoor recreation.

In total, this phase of the trail will cost nearly $1.8 million. The York County Community Foundation’s Memorial Health Fund and Explore York’s Tourism Grand Fund provided $875,000, leveraging a Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant.

According to the Authority, the York County American Rescue Fund and PA Local Share Program also provided funds.

“We are committed to a wholistic approach to trail development – one that will provide quality public recreation, improve the health and wellbeing of all residents, and boost the outdoor tourism economy from Hanover to Spring Grove and throughout the County,” said Gwenyth Loose, the authority's executive director.

Construction is expected to be completed in early 2024 and the Authority will hold a public celebration to officially open the trail.

The Hanover Trolley Trail is a non-motorized, recreational trail project that primarily follows a 16.5-mile utility corridor owned by Met-Ed, a FirstEnergy Company, between Hanover and York, PA. Sections of the trail are completed near Hanover and Spring Grove. In 2020, YCRTA purchased 8.5 miles of dormant rail line located east and west of Spring Grove that will allow for these completed sections to be connected and expansion of the project into additional communities.

