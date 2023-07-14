Colonial Road bridge rehab work begins next week

A detour will be in place starting Thursday as PennDOT begins bridge rehab work on Colonial Road, or Route 4015, in York County.

The bridge, which spans Davidsburg Run between Harmony Grove Road and Davidsburg Road in Dover Township, will be closed. A detour will be in place 100 days using Davidsburg Road, Canal Road (Route 4002), Route 74, and Harmony Grove Road.

This is part of a two-bridge rehab project being done by PennDOT. Rehabilitation of a bridge on Cly Road (Route 1013) over Conewago Creek between Grandview Drive and Bowers Bridge Road in Conewago and Newberry townships started in June. A 140-day detour is in place in that area.

The rehab work on each bridge consists of removing the existing superstructures and replacing them with prestressed concrete spread box beams with a composite reinforced concrete deck and barrier supported on existing concrete substructures.

The tops of existing substructures will be modified to provide new reinforced concrete bearing seats.

The $2.9 million project is being done by JVI Group, Inc., of York Springs

Work is expected to be completed by April 3, 2024.