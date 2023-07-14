Bridge rehab work on Route 116 set to begin

Bridge rehab work on Route 116 in York County is set to begin Monday, according to PennDOT.

The bridge is located on Route 116 between Jefferson Road and Lehman Road in North Codorus Township.

The project will be completed in phases with long-term lane shifts being used to control traffic. Traffic flow will be maintained in both directions during the duration of the project.

The first traffic shift, to the south side of the road, is tentatively scheduled to occur the night of Sunday, July 23.

Superstructure replacement, guide rail updates, new pavement markings, seeding, and other miscellaneous construction will be done.

The $1.8 million project is being constructed by Kinsley Construction, Inc., of York.

All work is expected to be completed by May 29, 2025.