York County in for Code Orange air quality day

York County residents sensitive to bad air quality should be prepared to limit outdoor activities Thursday as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a Code Orange air quality alert.

AirNow, which measures air quality in the county, said the air quality index reading could reach 105 for ozone levels. Ozone formed through chemical reactions between natural and man-made emissions of nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds in the presence of sun.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. Sensitive groups include children, people suffering from asthma, heart disease or other lung diseases, and the elderly.

The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercise outdoors.

If air quality wasn’t enough to be concerned about, the National Weather Service in State College said to be on the lookout for scattered to numerous thunderstorms that could develop Thursday afternoon and evening.

Any of these will have the potential to produce damaging winds, and to a lesser extent, large hail. Additionally, locally heavy rain will be possible, especially where repeated rounds of storms occur.

If that wasn’t enough, it will be hot. The high temperature will be near 95 Thursday.

The chance for thunderstorms comes Thursday night. There is a 50% chance of showers, with some storms potentially producing heavy rain. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature of 72.

The chance for thunderstorms continues Friday. Thunderstorms are possible before 2 p.m. and between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. and after 5 p.m. as well. There is a 70% chance of rain with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny with a high temperature near 89.

Friday night, showers and thunderstorms are likely before 8 p.m. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms with new rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71.

Rain chances continue into the weekend and the first part of next week. Here is the outlook:

Saturday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible, Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday night: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: There is a 60% chance of showers and a thunderstorm is possible after 2 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: Showers are likely and a thunderstorm is possible before 8 p.m., then there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: It will be sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday night: It will be partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Tuesday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Tuesday night: There is a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 69.