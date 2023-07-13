Where does our food come from? York County farm camp helps kids answer this question

Kristin Lehman led a band of 12 children as they marched through tall sunflower fields, swaying peach trees and sprouting corn plants.

The hot summertime sun was especially abrasive at noon in the fields of Flinchbaugh's Orchard & Farm — though the giggling, curious children didn't seem to mind.

They had a mission, after all: checking up on their newly-planted corn saplings.

Lehman, the education coordinator for Flinchbaugh's Farm, is in charge of the weekly summer camps for York County children on a range of farm education topics.

"It's nice to know where your food comes from, and it's important for (the children) to have the knowledge of what it takes to get our food to the table," Lehman said, as she and her campers strolled through the corn fields.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Every Wednesday, the "Digging In" camp engages children in the science of farming. Last week, for example, children tested the pH balance of soil. Wednesday's session focused entirely on the lifecycle of corn.

The weekly camp will end Aug. 2.

While Lehman helped kids grind up kernels into cornmeal, a small group gathered around a wheelbarrow and invented a game they called “find the corn,” in which one child hid a corncob and the rest raced to find it.

"It's a good time to be able to engage with our kids who aren't in school and who are interested, hopefully, in learning more about farm science," Lehman said. "I enjoy being able to engage with all the kids of all ages, and I'm learning just as much by teaching them."

MORE:York County's Jarace Walker, Eli Brooks share floor at NBA summer league

MORE:'Drag is not a crime': Follow the local performers taking drag to the Appell Center

MORE:York State Fair 2023 concerts: Lineup, buying tickets and more

As kids at picnic tables munched on their afternoon lunch, Lehman walked around providing some basic information on the lifecycle of corn.

In different phases of its life cycle, for instance, corn can be a fruit, vegetable and a grain.

Toward the end of her lesson, Lehman told the kids they would be popping their own popcorn — which elicited many excited squeals.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

"This week we're working, obviously revolving around corn, and we're looking at the different stages of corn," Lehman added. "The following week, we're going to talk about pollinators, good bugs and bad bugs and the importance of insects."

Children can still register for the Digging In Farm Science camp by visiting www.flinchbaughsorchard.com.