PennDOT will not toll I-83 bridge many York County commuters use as part of replacement

PennDOT announced that the I-83 bridge over the Susquehanna River, which many York countians who commute to Harrisburg use, will not be tolled and is no longer in the state's planned public-private partnership.

Instead, the agency will move forward with non-tolling funding sources as it seeks to replace the John Harris Memorial South Bridge connecting Dauphin and Cumberland counties.

To expedite the project, PennDOT is seeking federal discretionary funding so that the project can be completed on a quicker schedule.

PennDOT will use state funds and additional federal funds now available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, as part of current and future Transportation Improvement Programs and the Department’s 12-year Program.

A public hearing on bridge replacement is planned for later this year. Other opportunities for public input will also be made available, according to PennDOT.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

PennDOT is making plans to replace the bridge because it no longer meets current design standards and is at the end of its serviceable life. Bridge conditions and anticipated increases in traffic, PennDOT said, the bridge and its connections on the West and East Shores need to be upgraded.

An environmental assessment is being prepared to address the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA). An environmental assessment is a detailed study of how a project would affect the surrounding community's quality of life, including health, safety, cultural resources, natural resources, and more.

MORE:In the wake of I-95 bridge collapse, how do York County's bridges fare?

MORE:National slow pitch softball tournament coming to York in September

MORE:Low-income families can seek water utility assistance through a newly reopened program

Replacement of the bridge and how to fund it have been up for debate. In February of 2021, the project was selected as a candidate for bridge tolling under the Major Bridge P3 Program. An environmental assessment was made available for public comment on May 10, 2022, but a lawsuit filed eight days later stopped all work related to the Major Bridge Public Private Partnership. In July of 2022, Pennsylvania’s General Assembly removed tolling as an option to fund major bridge projects,

Learn more about the project or contact the project team on the project website at www.penndot.pa.gov/i83SouthBridge.