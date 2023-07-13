Lane restrictions coming to I-83 for inspection of Conewago Creek bridge

Lane restrictions will be in place on the 1-83 bridge spanning Conewago Creek starting Monday as inspectors do their work.

PennDOT said the daytime lane restrictions will be implemented on the southbound and northbound bridge 1.5 miles north of Exit 28 (Route 297) in York County

The southbound right lane will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the northbound right lane will be closed Wednesday and Thursday during the same hours. One lane will remain open each day.

MORE:Sweeping work on Route 462 bridge being done Monday

MORE:York County Prison inmate died of overdose in March, police confirm

MORE:In the wake of I-95 bridge collapse, how do York County's bridges fare?

Inspectors plan to inspect the bridge using an inspection crane from the roadway. Motorists are reminded to use caution driving through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.

>> Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.