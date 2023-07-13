Gifford Pinchot State Park prohibit swimming due to coliform bacteria

State park officials temporarily suspended swimming at Pinchot Lake, according to a notice posted Thursday.

Routine water testing returned an elevated coliform count, resulting in a ban on swimming at the lake, Gifford Pinchot State Park announced on the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation & Natural Resources website.

Coliform bacteria are often referred to as "indicator organisms" because they indicate the potential presence of disease-causing bacteria in water, according to Penn State Extension.

If disease-causing bacteria are present, the most common symptoms are "gastrointestinal upset" and more general flu-like symptoms such as fever, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

As a result of the positive testing, park officials will continue to test the lake water daily and reopen swimming only after bacteria counts fall into an acceptable range.

Day use areas at Gifford Pinchot State Park will remain open, the state park announced.