County paid out at least $27,000 as part of clerk's office public records battle

Bringing on a second attorney and paying a settlement fee amounted to about $27,000 in additional costs as York County faced a lawsuit last year over restricting access to public records by the clerk's office.

The York Dispatch and several other local and regional media agencies brought the federal lawsuit in March 2022 with allegations that Clerk Daniel Byrnes exceeded his authority with court documents.

“This case was important to show why public records in courthouse are so critical. We appreciated even being able to resolve it with Mr. Byrnes,” Paula Knudsen Burke, who represented the media companies, said of the case.

Knudsen Burke is an attorney with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press.

Byrnes did not respond to messages seeking comment.

After the case was resolved, including a stipulation that the county reimburse the news agencies' legal expenses, the Dispatch sought records documenting the cost of the protracted legal battle.

Byrnes allegedly took it upon himself to have his office redact certain information in requested documents or withhold documents that were deemed "impounded." The office also temporarily raised the rate to print hardcopy documents from 25 cents per page to 65 cents, well above the statewide policy, according to the suit.

The process for staff to redact requested documents caused delays in providing them to journalists. Redactions, according to the complaint, often went beyond blotting out confidential information by also covering information considered public, including adult names.

Cases labeled as "impounded" effectively sealed those documents from the public, and requests for them came back denied. They usually involved defendants charged with sexually or physically abusing minors.

The suit alleged that Byrnes' office acted on its own to redact and impound documents without court orders or judicial authorization to directs the moves.

Byrnes denied the allegations, saying his office acted within the scope of state judicial policies.

When the lawsuit was filed, Byrnes was represented by his office's solicitor, Stephen McDonald, of CGA Law Firm.

A second attorney, Sean Summers of Summers Nagy Law Offices, joined the case as McDonald's co-counsel about a month later.

The case progressed through last spring and summer and into autumn with depositions and negotiations. A settlement was then reached in October.

The deal included an agreement by the clerk’s office to use a narrower set of criteria for deciding which information to redact in documents. Impounded cases wouldn't be closed off entirely, but sensitive information like the names of juveniles or people targeted in human trafficking, would remain blocked as confidential under state laws.

Journalists also participated in training on state public access policies as part of the settlement.

And the clerk’s office agreed to pay nearly $7,000 toward the media organizations’ legal fees.

For his role, Summers billed the county about $20,200 for his role in the case, according to invoices obtained by The Dispatch through right-to-know requests. Services included conducting depositions and forming a joint case management plan.

He was paid through York County’s liability coverage through Lancaster-based Murray Insurance Associates Inc., according to provided documents.

McDonald didn't bill the county in this case, he said. As the clerk's office's solicitor, he operated off the $25,000 annual salary he receives from the county in that capacity.

On top of Summers' fees, the county also owed the nearly $7,000 for the plaintiffs' legal bills as part of the settlement.

The York Dispatch sided with the York Daily Record, Spotlight PA, the Lancaster-based LNP Media Group Inc. and WITF-FM radio in Harrisburg in filing the lawsuit.

