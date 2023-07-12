York City's surveillance camera network project takes next steps toward a specific plan

York City's plans for citywide security camera network, now years in the making, are still being developed.

Under the direction of Logos Works, a local organization that buys and partners with businesses to promote economic advancement for those in need, the idea is entering its second phase after receiving a letter of support from the York City Council earlier this year.

According to Otto Monroy, the Logos Works president, this phase includes several steps: choosing a network model, getting construction cost estimates, communicating with the public to address privacy concerns, providing public updates on the project, connecting with stakeholders and community leaders and arranging funding and sustainability plans.

Even when phase two is complete, the camera network is not guaranteed to happen until it gets another approval from the City Council.

While the City Council acknowledged the project would use city infrastructure if approves, Logos Works still needs to present a final plan to receive the council's approval.

In terms of what the network would look like, Logos Works is leaning towards one similar to Lancaster City’s, which has over 100 cameras across the city and is run by a non-profit. Despite this, no final decision has been made.

Since 2021, a model similar to Lancaster’s has been a top contender. Under that system, civilians rather than police are primarily tasked with reviewing footage and notifying police of suspicious activity.

This model provides community accountability and retains independence from law enforcement while still coordinating with law enforcement, Monroy said.

Lancaster has for years used a surveillance program run by the Lancaster Safety Coalition, a nonprofit organization.

"It's been very successful," Lancaster City Police Lieutenant Bill Hickey said, in a previous interview. "We've had cameras that have helped us solve homicides, where the footage that was captured led to the identification and arrest of homicide suspects."

Local police have no control over the program that now includes more than 100 cameras throughout the city, Hickey said. It is all up to the Lancaster Safety Coalition.

Lancaster’s model has also garnered criticism from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU feels it would lead to volunteers staffing the system to report "suspicious" behavior, which would hit minority communities especially hard, said Alex Domingos, an organizer for the ACLU's Campaign for Smart Justice said in a previous interview.

It is unclear what group or people would run the network in York City. When the City Council approved a letter of support, clarifying a governing board was one of their stipulations.

According to agenda records, the council requests the groups involved in SafeNet develop an "independent governance structure" to oversee the project and create a plan with regard to constitutional safeguards and best practices. They also requested a study to address issues of financial sustainability.

Monroy described Logos Works as a “consultant or facilitator” for the SafeNet Project.

“We see our job as moving things along, not so much, you know, owning the initiative, but facilitating and providing the leadership to kind of get things moving and put the right pieces into place,” Monroy said.

There are other collaborators working on this phase with Logos Works, he said. These include community members, community critics, the York City Police Department, stakeholders and funders, and the York City Council.

Better York initially funded the study into a camera network and community interest a few years ago, according to Eric Menzer, the group's chairman who separately serves as president of the York Revolution.

Once Logos Works chooses a model, it can look at expenses and sustainability, Menzer said as the project progresses, Better York, a local nonprofit, will likely continue to help fund it, although additional funds will be needed.

"What [the study] really did is it took the concept which is used in a number of cities and applied it to York and said, 'Where would, what would a grid of cameras look like?'," Menzer said.

“What we've been working on with Better York for phase two, really is meant to build on that [initial study] and really flesh out some of the, the unanswered kind of questions slash design components,” Monroy said.

Monroy emphasized that phase two is still in its early stages and the work into completing these goals is just beginning.

While deciding on a model, Monroy said there will be “a fair amount of conversations,” around policies and oversight mechanisms for the network given public concerns about privacy and civil liberties.

“We’re well aware of the public sensitivity on this,” Monroy said. “I think getting the right policies in place is really a key component of you know what we’d be prepared to kind of coordinate.”

Logos Works is committed to being transparent during the process, he said. Currently, the plan is to provide periodic public updates as they continue to study different models.

“We're committed to being transparent, [sharing] exactly how those mechanisms work,” Monroy said.

However, Logos Works hasn't decided how the updates will be done, whether through community forums or meetings or posted online. Whatever the final method is, Logos Works wants the updates to be accessible and easy to share, according to Monroy.

