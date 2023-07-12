Sweeping work on Route 462 bridge being done Monday

Motorists around Spring Garden and Springettsbury townships on Monday should be aware that a contractor will be performing sweeping work on the Market Street bridge spanning Mill Creek.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the work will be performed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. A mobile sweeper will be used to clean loose aggregate from the bridge deck.

This is a follow-up to work performed in June, when an epoxy overlay was applied to the bridge deck.

There may be delays on Market Street, as well as nearby intersecting streets such as Belmont Street and North Hills Road, PennDOT said.

The work is part of a project that consists of the replacement of the bridge, approach work, guide rail updates, drainage work, ramp re-alignment, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction.