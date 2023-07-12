Shapiro points to York City urban farm as an example to others

For the estimated 35,000 people in York County, getting food in a challenge.

Getting healthy food is an even bigger challenge.

During Pennsylvania's Urban Agriculture Week, Governor Josh Shapiro came to York City Tuesday to tour the city's only urban farm, York Fresh Food Farms, and what it means to those who have limited access to fresh produce.

"In a state with a powerhouse agriculture industry, known for the quality of all of our produce and other goods, it's unthinkable that hunger lurks in the shadows the way it does today," Shapiro said.

York Fresh Food Farms, which launched in 2016, has distributed between 14 and 16 tons of produce annually into areas that don't have access to it.

"When you walk in and out of these greenhouses, you just sort of marvel at folks who are really good at doing what they do," said state Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, during the event.

What York Fresh Food Farms is doing is what Urban Agriculture Week is all about, Redding said.

"Discovering folks who are toiling away in their work and at the same time feeding their neighbors and feeding their communities," Redding said.

York Fresh Food Farms Manager Bruce Manns said the idea for the urban garden started with an idea back in 2012. Four years later, the broke ground on city property on the urban garden.

"We are trying to improve and make a greater impact in a community that has healthy food access issues," Manns said. "That's what we're about here. That's our mission. To do more and do it better."

The farm takes its fresh produce out to York City neighborhoods in mini buses where access to food might be the local convenience store. Manns said it is easier to take the food to the people than it is for the people to find a way to the food.

"Passionate people, people who are truly dedicated to their cause and one another, they're the engine that makes our commonwealth move forward," Shapiro said, "Bruce, you are one of those passionate people. I am so impressed with what I see here."

Shapiro said he has set aside $700,000 in the state's budget for for grants to go toward urban gardens like York Fresh Food Farms, with $200,000 of that donated by Giant Food Stores.

"We realize there are gaps in the food system," said Dave Lessard, of the Giant Company, which has donated $700,000 to the state's efforts to expand food access. "Not everyone has equal access to fresh foods. As a community grocer, food access and food security are extremely important to us."

Programs like Urban Agriculture help promote food security for those those who may not have it, Lessard said,

Pennsylvania has invested more than $2 million in urban agriculture through the program since 2019. That $2 million investment has leveraged an additional $2 million in local matching dollars. In total, 113 projects in 19 counties across the state are expanding fresh food access in locations often served by a single convenience store. An estimated 750,000 Pennsylvanians don't have access to a grocery store, Shapiro said, whether that be in an urban or rural setting.