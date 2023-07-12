Hot week in York County could turn steamy with showers

In a week where the average high temperature in York County will be around 90 degrees or better, some added rain could make things a bit steamy.

According to the National Weather Service in State College, rain enters the forecast starting Thursday.

After a Wednesday that will see a high temperature near 93, Thursday starts with a 30% chance of precipitation after 3 p.m. Those showers probably won’t be enough to cool things off, as the high temperature could reach 95.

Rain chances increase to 70% Thursday night, with showers likely after 9 p.m. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch are possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72.

Friday, showers are likely before 9 a.m. There is a 60% chance of precipitation with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high temperature around 91.

Those rain chances carry over into Friday night with the possibility of another tenth to a quarter inch of rain. Those showers with a possible thunderstorm will come before 9 p.m. There is also a chance of rain between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 71.

Here is the outlook for Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise it will be partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday night: There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: There is a 40% chance of showers between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low of around 70.