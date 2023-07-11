Low-income families can seek water utility assistance through a newly reopened program

York County families can now apply for Pennsylvania's Low-income Household Water Assistance Program to avoid having their water service turned off.

The program, which helps low-income families pay overdue water bills, began accepting applications again on Monday and will close on Friday, Aug. 11. Grants may be available if an individual has an emergency situation or is at risk of losing water services, according to the program website.

Crisis situations include past-due water bills, termination of utility service or having received a notice that the service will be shut off in the next 60 days.

According to the York Water Co., which helped promote the program to ratepayers, income-eligible customers can receive one grant for water and one grant for wastewater, each up to $2,500. However, if a customer has received a grant since Jan. 4, they are not eligible for the same grant during this opening.

Income limits for eligibility are as follows:

Households of one may not exceed $20,385 income, households of two may not exceed $27,465 income, households of three may not exceed $34,545 income, households of four may not exceed $41,625 income, and households of five may not exceed $48,705 income.

Additional household size and income limits and information is available at dhs.pa.gov

Applications can be submitted at www.compass.state.pa.us, over the phone at 1-877-395-8930 or be printed and mailed to the customers’ local County Assistance Office. In York County, that address is P.O. Box 15041, York, PA, 17405-7041.

After applying, customers will need to contact York Water Co.Customer Service at 717-845-3601 or customer.service@yorkwater.com for their account to be notated, according to the company.

“York Water applauds Governor Shapiro and strongly encourages our customers who are eligible to apply for these funds. We recognize the economic pressures on our customers and offer every assistance so that our customers can take advantage of this brief program window,” York Water President JT Hand said in a written statement

Additional financial assistance resources and programs can be found online at yorkwater.com/customer-assistance-programs/.

