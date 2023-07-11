Hot with a touch of rain thrown in this week in York County

It will be hot this week in York County, with a touch of rain thrown in, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

High temperatures will reach into the 90s throughout the week. Tuesday’s high will be near 90, while Wednesday’s high will be near 93.

A chance of rain enters the forecast on Thursday.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m., with rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch. Otherwise, it will be sunny and hot, with a high near 93. It will also be windy, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Rain chances increase to 60% Thursday night with rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter inch possible. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 71.

There is a 40% chance of rain Friday, with a chance of showers before 9 a.m. and then a chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Rain chances continue into the weekend. Here is the outlook:

Saturday: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday night: There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 a.m. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Sunday: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday night: There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, with a low around 70.