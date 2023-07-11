Fate of historic Hoke House still hangs in the balance as Spring Grove postpones meeting

Spring Grove has postponed a meeting that could decide the fate of the historic Hoke House once again.

The meeting, where Rutter's was expected to present a preliminary development plan, was initially scheduled for June 1, then pushed to July 6.

Borough Solicitor Peter Ruth said it was postponed again to address comments on the preliminary plan by the borough engineer and to navigate various summer vacation schedules. He said both the borough and Rutter's agreed to extend the 90-day time limit.

For now, Ruth said, the tentative plan is to hold the meeting in August.

Rutter's, which owns the property, applied for a demolition permit in early January — once again mobilizing the efforts of local preservationists set on saving the 18th-century tavern that sits along a busy traffic circle. In April, Rutter's submitted preliminary land development plans, kicking off a 90-day timer for the borough to approve or deny the plan.

The preliminary plan has a sketch of the existing property and the structures on it. The Hoke House is labeled as a "stone building" and is pictured on the lower left in the image. The plan also has a sketch of what the final product would look like and no "stone building" is featured there.

"Once it’s gone, it will never come back," said Paul Nevin, one of the organizers of the Friends of Hoke House group.

The Hoke House dates to about 1750, when it opened as Wilson Tavern, and the building has played a variety of roles since then, including as a public library and a farmhouse, the Friends of Hoke House, a historic preservation group trying to save the building, say.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Historic Preservation Office indicated that the Hoke House could qualify for a spot on the National Register of Historic Places if an application were made.

Local activists are still campaigning for Rutter's to incorporate the house into the land development plan or allow activists to raise money and move it off the lot for preservation.

However, there's no guarantee either solution would work. The borough could reject the preliminary development plan, but that doesn't mean Rutter's will save the house. And while former Borough Manager Zach Gulden proposed an agreement in which the public, the borough and Rutter's would donate $300,000 total to match a grant to relocate the house off the lot, Rutter's never agreed to the deal.

Rutter's did not respond to Dispatch questions about an alternative plan or meeting postponement.

According to The Friends of Hoke House, the preservation group has raised $17,000.

"We are accepting pledges, we haven't been promoting it a lot because we thought that this meeting was going to be last month, then it was going to be this month and we were waiting to hear the outcome of the meeting," Nevin said. "We'll continue to solicit public support, to encourage Rutter's to do what we think and the public thinks is the right thing, which is to keep the Hoke House where it is."